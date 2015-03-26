Man shot in face through window of NW Side home

A 65-year-old man was shot in the face through the window of a Belmont Terrace neighborhood home early Thursday on the Northwest Side.

He was inside the home about 2:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of West Forest Preserve Avenue when someone walked up to a window and shot into the residence, according to preliminary information from police.

He was struck in the face and taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.