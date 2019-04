Man shot in foot in Englewood

A 25-year-old man was shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was shot in the right foot about 4:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

