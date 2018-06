Man shot while riding bicycle in Gresham

A man was shot Wednesday in the 7900 block of South Peoria. | Google Earth

A man was shot while riding a bicycle Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was riding his bike on a sidewalk at 3:07 p.m. when a group of five people started arguing with him in the 7800 block of South Peoria, Chicago Police said.

During the argument, one of the people opened fire, striking him in the left leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.