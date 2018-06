Man shot in Gresham waits 2 days before going to hospital

A man shot in his fingers Tuesday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood waited days before seeking medical attention.

The 34-year-old walked out a store about 2 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street when someone shot at him, Chicago Police said.

He was hit in a finger and his thumb, but waited until Thursday to go to Little Company of Mary Hospital, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.