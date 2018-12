Man shot in West Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was shot in his leg about 6:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Bell Avenue and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.