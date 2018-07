Man shot in Woodlawn

A man was shot Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was shot in the buttocks about 10:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago Police.

He walked into the University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for the gunshot wound. He was in surgery early Tuesday, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.