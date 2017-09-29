Man wounded in drive-by shooting near Englewood high school

A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning near a high school in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old man was standing outside at 11:44 a.m. when a dark-colored van drove by and someone inside fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left side of his chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. He has since been stabilized.

Johnson College Prep, a charter high school at 6350 S. Stewart Ave., is located less than a block away from the scene of the shooting.