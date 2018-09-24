Man shot, seriously wounded in Gresham

A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

At 8:07 p.m., the 22-year-old jumped out of a vehicle that was parked in the 8400 block of South Morgan after a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside got out and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

About 4:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was fatally wounded in another drive-by attack in Gresham, police reported.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.