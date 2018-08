Man shot to death during home invasion in Longwood Manor

A man was shot to death during a home invasion early Thursday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Four people entered the 43-year-old man’s home through a side window and, after a physical struggle, shot him in the chest and back at 3:48 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Harvard, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Area South detectives were investigating.