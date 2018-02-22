Man shot to death in Burnham

A man died Wednesday night after he was shot in south suburban Burnham.

Nehemiah Williams, 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of State Street in Burnham, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Williams, who lived in South Holland, was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found he died from his wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Burnham police declined to release further details about the shooting Thursday afternoon.