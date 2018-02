Man shot to death in Crown Point

A Merrillville man was fatally shot Saturday night in Crown Point, Indiana.

Jerome Wilderness Jr., 38, was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of West 97th Place, according to the Lake County Coroner. He was taken to Franciscan Crown Point Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Crown Point police didn’t immediately provide details.