Man shot to death in North Park

A 26-year-old man was shot to death Friday morning in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 9:30 a.m., the man was drinking with several others in the basement of a home in the 5000 block of North Bernard Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Someone pulled out a weapon during an argument and shot the man in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.