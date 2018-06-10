Man shot to death on Back of the Yards porch: police

Police say a man was shot to death Sunday in the 5400 block of South Winchester. | Google Earth

A man was fatally shot Sunday evening while sitting on a porch in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 26-year-old was sitting on the porch at 5:07 when someone walked through a gangway in the 5400 block of South Winchester and opened fire, police said.

He was struck once in the chest and three times in the back, and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information about the death.

The shooter got into a silver car and drove away, police said. No one was in custody Sunday night as Area Central detectives investigated.