Man shot to death on East Side of Chicago: police

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 in the 3600 block of East 99th Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was killed Friday night after shots rang out on the East Side, according to police.

The 39-year-old was standing among a group of people about 9:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 99th Street when two males inside a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about his death.