Man shot while driving in South Shore

A man was shot early Friday while driving in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was driving a vehicle about 12:05 a.m. in the 7200 block of South East End when a silver vehicle pulled up and another male fired shots, striking him in the right hand, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.