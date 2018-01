Man shot while driving on Northwest Side

A man was shot early Sunday while driving in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 27-year-old was driving about 4:30 p.m. when a red car with tinted windows pulled up next to him in the 5800 block of North Western and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the hip, police said. He showed up at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized.