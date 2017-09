Man shot while stopped at red light in Little Village

A 42-year-old man was shot Saturday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 4:38 a.m., the man was stopped at a red light in the 2600 block of West Cermak when several males approached and opened fire, striking him in the left elbow, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.