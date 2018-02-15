Man tries to lure 14-year-old girl into van in West Elsdon

Police are warning residents about an attempted kidnapping last week in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3:50 p.m. Feb. 8, a 14-year-old girl was walking south in the 5800 block of South Karlov after school when a brown van pulled up next to her and a man told her to get in, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The girl then ran to a friend’s house and the can drove off.

The suspect was described as a man between 20 and 25 years old with brown eyes, shot black hair and a dark complexion, police said. He was driving a dusty brown or tan four-door van, possibly a Chevrolet Astro.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.