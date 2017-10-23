Man wanted for sexually assaulting a child in Hebron found in Iowa

A northwest Indiana man was arrested Monday morning for sexually assaulting a child earlier this month in Hebron when he was found by authorities hiding under a bed in an apartment building in Iowa.

About 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13, deputies responded to a 911 call that 26-year-old Esau Ancheyta Hernandez had sexually assaulted a child at a residence in Hebron, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office. After being confronted by his family members, Hernandez ran away.

A large search followed including multiple K-9s, drones and a helicopter in the area of Hebron Road and the Illinois/Wisconsin State Line, sheriff’s police said. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force acted on the information provided by the sheriff’s office.

Ten days later, investigators pinpointed Hernandez’s location in Ames, Iowa, sheriff’s police said. Officers forced open a locked bedroom door at the apartment and found Hernandez under the bed.

Hernandez was taken into custody and now faces Illinois charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, sheriff’s police said. He is currently being held at the Story County Jail in Iowa on $250,000 bond.

Hernandez was previously deported from the U.S. in 2012 after being arrested in southern California, sheriff’s police said.