Man wanted in connection with wallet theft at Aurora gas station

Surveillance image of a man wanted for questioning for an Oct. 6 theft at an Aurora gas station. | Aurora police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a theft earlier this month at a gas station in west suburban Aurora.

The theft happened on Oct. 6 at a gas station in the 800 block of West Illinois Avenue in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Police released a photo of a person they want to question “about his involvement in the theft of a wallet that had been inadvertently left by another man on the counter” at the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can qualify for a cash reward.