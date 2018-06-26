Man with autism reported missing from Evanston

A man with autism was reported missing Tuesday from north suburban Evanston.

About 2:10 p.m., Xavier Watson, 20, left his home in the 800 block of Dobson Street, according to Evanston police.

He was described as a 6-foot, 190-pound black man last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a rhinestone shirt.

Watson is not familiar with the area and may be easily agitated, police said. His family is concerned for his safety and he isn’t able to take his usual medication.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (847) 866-5000.