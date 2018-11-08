Man with dementia missing from Aurora

Police in west suburban Aurora are looking for a man with dementia who has been missing since he wandered away from his home Thursday morning.

Victor Rivera, 59, left his home about 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Front Street, according to a statement from Aurora police.

He is 5-foot-7, weighs 152 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red sweater, police said. He has salt-and-pepper hair, a full beard and a mustache.

Rivera has dementia and speaks “very little English,” police said. He has wandered away before and was previously found at the Cermak Fresh Market on Route 59 in Naperville and at the Fox Valley Mall.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or call 911.