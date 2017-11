Man, woman hurt in West Pullman shooting

A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Far South Side West Pullman neighborhood.

The 31-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were in a vehicle at 5:29 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Racine when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right leg and the woman suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. They showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.