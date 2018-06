Man wounded in Calumet Heights shooting

A man was shot Wednesday in the 9400 block of South Stony Island. | Google Earth

A man was shot Wednesday evening in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was shot in the left shoulder about 6:50 p.m. when he heard shots in the 9400 block of South Stony Island, Chicago Police said.

He went to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.