Man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A vehicle pulled up to him about 4:50 p.m., and a passenger got out and opened fire on the 24-year-old, who was standing on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the buttocks, once in each thigh and in the right calf, police said. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.