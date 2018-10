Man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 39-year-old got into an argument with someone he knew, who took out a handgun and shot him 12:01 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition stabilized. The person he was arguing with ran away after the shooting, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.