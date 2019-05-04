Man wounded in Morgan Park shooting

A man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The shooting occurred about 6:40 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Vincennes Avenue. The man, 28, was walking when an unknown person began shooting in his direction out of a passing car, Chicago police said.

He was able to take himself to Metro South Hospital where he was treated for a gun shot wound in the right leg. His condition has been stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

