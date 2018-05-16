Man wounded in South Shore shooting
A man was shot Wednesday evening in the 6700 block of South East End. | Google Earth
A man was wounded Wednesday evening in a South Shore shooting.
The 25-year-old was shot in the knee about 7:35 while he was leaving an address in the 6700 block of South East End, Chicago Police said.
He was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.