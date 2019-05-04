Man wounded in West Lawn shooting

A man was wounded Saturday night when he was shot multiple times in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The man, 36, was cleaning his car about 7:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing car, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition had stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.