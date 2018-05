Man wounded on Dan Ryan in shooting near 89th Street

A man was shot Sunday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

About 7:10 p.m., the man was shot in the northbound lanes of the expressway near 89th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

He was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Circumstance of the shooting were not released. State police were conducting an investigation.