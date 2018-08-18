Man wounded in South Shore shooting

Police investigate a person shot at a Subway in the 2100 block of 71st Street in South Shore, Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 12:20 a.m., the 22-year-old was outside in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when someone near him opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the groin area and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Officers taped off a Subway restaurant in the block of the shooting. Shattered glass from a door and window was spread across the sidewalk.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.