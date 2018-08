Man wounded in thigh in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot in his thigh while traveling in a vehicle Saturday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. | Google Maps

A man was wounded in his thigh in a shooting late Saturday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 42-year-old was shot while traveling in a vehicle when someone fired shots from another vehicle while they were in the 12700 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago police.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.