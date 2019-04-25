Man’s car stolen from garage in Gold Coast

A man’s car was stolen out of his garage Wednesday in the Gold Coast.

The man, 33, saw surveillance footage of a male stealing his 2018 Hyundai Genesis about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday from his garage in the 300 block of East Ohio Street, Chicago police said.

Later that day, officers attempted to stop the car in the 7100 block of South State Street in Park Manor on the South Side for committing a traffic violation, police said. The car took off and was then found about 2:40 p.m. crashed into a parked vehicle in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue .

The car was found unoccupied and no one is in custody, police said. No injuries were reported and the car has since been impounded.

