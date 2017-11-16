Metra train strikes pedestrian near Elgin

A Metra train hit a pedestrian on the Milwaukee District West line Thursday morning in northwest suburban Elgin.

Train No. 2210, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:36 a.m., struck the pedestrian shortly after 6 a.m. near the Elgin Station, 109 W. Chicago St., according to an alert from Metra.

Inbound train movement was temporarily halted, but trains east of Elgin were on the move again by 6:55 a.m., operating 15 to 30 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

One track was reopened as of 7:27 a.m., according to Metra.

Commuters at the Big Timber and Elgin stations were urged to go to the National Street station to board trains into Chicago.