Michael Cohen starts GoFundMe page to help with legal fees

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court Tuesday after reaching a plea agreement in New York. | Craig Ruttle/AP

Ka-ching!

New York attorney Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former fixer who pleaded guilty Tuesday for dispensing bundles of Trump hush-money illegally, has a GoFundMe page set up by his lawyer.

• The kicker: Cohen, whose lawyer created a “transparent trust account” for his client and his family as ”he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump,” seemed to be in the money in April big time!

• Backshot: That’s when Michael “I’d-take-a-bullet-for-Trump” Cohen closed on a $6.7 million new Manhattan skyscraper apartment that is being developed by two of Trump’s longtime friends.

OPINION

• Back rub: Cohen’s new unit has a Turkish bath and a 75-foot lap pool, not bad for a man in hot water.

• Upshot: Cohen’s GoFundMe page, which claims he decided to “declare his independence from Donald Trump” in July and “decided to put his family and his country first,” seeks financial help for his legal fees. At last peek Wednesday evening, the account contained $120,653 of the $500,000 goal.

On Wednesday, Trump mocked Cohen, tweeting, “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

Murphy’s flaw . . .

About face!

Sports memorabilia guru Grant DePorter has changed his tune now that slugger Daniel Murphy, the notorious Cub killer who crushed the team’s chances of advancing during their 2015 postseason run, has just been acquired by the Cubs.

DePorter, who claimed the name “Murphy” haunted the Cubs for 108 years, now tells Sneed:

“Now that the Cubs finally won the World Series and broke the ‘Curse of Murphy’s Law,’ Murphy might be just what the Cubs need to win the 2018 World Series,” chirped DePorter.

Here’s Grant’s stats on why the Cubs Curse matched Murphy’s “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong” Law.

• Charles Murphy, the unpopular Cubs owner and president in 1908, was so unpopular the players refused to invite him to dinner to celebrate the World Series championship.

• The goat from the notorious “Curse of the Billy Goat” was named Murphy.

• General Manager Johnny Murphy presided over the Mets team that thumped the Cubs in 1969, and broadcaster Bob Murphy described it all.

• The Cubs blew the 1984 National League championship series by losing three straight at Jack Murphy Stadium.

Let’s give it a rest, shall we?

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: NBA legend Charles Barkley spotted at Chicago Cut with friends recently. . . . Today’s birthdays: Kobe Bryant, 40; Lil Yachty, 21; and Jeremy Lin, 30.