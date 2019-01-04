Minor fatally struck by pickup in Elgin

A child was fatally struck by a truck Thursday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Authorities were called at 10:19 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 200 block of South Randall Road in Elgin, according to a statement from Elgin police.

A 2004 Ford pickup was southbound on Randall when it hit the minor, who was trying to cross the road, police said. The child was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police described the victim as a “juvenile” but declined to specify an age or gender.

The Kane County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for further details Friday afternoon.

The driver has not been cited and the investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call (847) 289-2661 or text 847411 with “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the message.