Missing boy, 13, last seen in Little Village

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing Monday and was last seen in the Little Village neighborhood.

Aiden Cobb was last seen riding a silver Razor scooter with dark blue handles about 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Central Park, according to Chicago Police.

Cobb, described as a 5-foot-5, 111-pound black boy, was last seen wearing black Adidas gym shoes with a yellow stripe and his hair styled into four french braids, police said.

Cobb is also frequently seen in the area around the 8500 block of South Parnell, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (312) 747-8380.