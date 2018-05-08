Motorcyclist, 46, killed in Southwest Side crash

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning on the Southwest Side.

About 6:30 a.m., Eric Tamosiunas was driving a motorcycle north in the 5300 block of South Harlem Avenue when a 67-year-old woman driving south tried to make a left turn and struck him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tamosiunas, of the Portage Park neighborhood, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple injuries and his death was ruled an accident.