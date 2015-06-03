Movie tough guy Jason Statham admits a soft spot for carbs

He may be starring in a Melissa McCarthy vehicle, but the buff guy in “Spy” has a method to his machismo.

Jason Statham admits he’s a Brit who likes his porridge in the morning. And that’s fine. Those oats are part of the way the action star stays so lean and muscular. “I realize that I have a weak spot for all kinds of carbs,” Statham says. “I’m only human. So, I eat healthy on most days. But I still schedule what I call Eat Days.

“On Eat Days, you can go out for that nice meal or a dessert,” he says. “I love an occasional Eat Day.”

Most of the time, however, Statham keeps it pretty clean when it comes to his food choices. His diet is a combination of protein, veggies and smart carbs. “I can be very strict,” says the actor. “On most days, I’ll eat salmon and broccoli or chicken and veggies for lunch and dinner. Give me some good steamed veggies and brown rice or miso soup.” He also adds nuts and beans to his diet.

“I like to mix it up, so I’m not bored,” he said. “I can tell you that it ain’t gonna be a pepperoni pizza as the norm, although I know how good those taste.”

Statham laments that he was born with a sweet tooth. “I’m a guy who loves a little sugar, which is just about the worst thing for you,” he said. “Sugar is quite possibly the worst thing in the world.”

The 47-year-old adds, “Sugar is a drug. You eat it and you want more of it. Then your blood sugar goes up and you feel so tired. Then all you want to eat is more sugar, so you don’t feel as tired. It’s a vicious circle.”

How does he wean himself off the sweet stuff? “I find that you can have some natural sugars. I’ll grab some raisins, an apple or all the berries, which are low-sugar fruits. You get that sweet taste without that awful rush from a sugary carb snack.” He pauses and laughs. “Let’s just say I’m good 95 percent of the time, but I do occasionally have a bit of chocolate.”

There’s psychology involved. “You can’t think of it as depriving yourself,” Statham said. “It’s more like reprogramming your mind to crave what’s healthy.” His other tip is to avoid any carbs in the evening. “I cut them off after lunch,” he said.

In “Spy,” Statham has to deal with a desk-bound CIA analyst (Melissa McCarthy) who volunteers to go undercover to bring down a deadly arms dealer in order to prevent a global disaster. The film also stars Jude Law and Rose Byrne. He also plays Arthur Bishop in the sequel “Mechanic: Resurrection,” about a man putting his murderous past behind him.

It’s another action film, which means Statham won’t be able to have too many cheat days. His regular work combines running, weightlifting and swimming. “I do what feels good that day,” he says.

As for those Eat Days, Statham insists, “You have to spoil yourself a bit and then get back on track.

“I do know that there is nothing I could eat that beats feeling good and feeling strong,” he says. “That’s what stops me from eating the bad stuff. It really is mind over matter. Ask yourself: Will this food make me feel good?

“If the answer is no, then put it down.”