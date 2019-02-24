5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in South Loop

A multi-vehicle crash injured at least five people Sunday evening in the South Loop.

The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. and involved five vehicles in the 500 block of South State Street, Chicago Police said.

One of the vehicles crashed into a CTA bus shelter and injured a teenage girl, Chicago police said. She was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a leg injury.

Four other people in the vehicles were also taken to hospitals, police said.

Additional details of the crash have not been released.