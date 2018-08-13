Near North Side gas leak shuts down Inner Lake Shore Drive

Firefighters respond to a gas leak Aug. 13 at 990 N. Lake Shore Drive, near Walton Place. | Fire Media Affairs

Inner Lake Shore Drive was closed Monday morning because of a gas leak on the Near North Side.

Authorities were responding to a “large gas leak” at 10:53 a.m. at 990 N. Lake Shore Drive, near Walton Place, according to Fire Media Affairs.

As of 11:24 a.m., the gas leak had been shut down and repairs were underway, fire officials said. No other buildings were affected.

Inner Lake Shore Drive was closed in both directions because of the situation, fire officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Large gas leak level one response. Walton place and lakeshore drive. Inner drive is closed both directions. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 13, 2018