Nightly lane closures on southbound Kennedy from Division to Ohio

Motorists on the Kennedy Expressway are being urged to expect delays from overnight lane closures this week on southbound I-90/94 between Division and Ohio.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced nightly lane closures will take be necessary from Tuesday night through Sunday, Nov. 19, to perform bridge repairs on the eastbound Ohio Street exit ramp.

The following closures will take place on the southbound Kennedy, weather permitting:

Tuesday, the left lane will be closed at 9 p.m., with the adjacent lane closing by midnight. At 1 a.m. Wednesday, three lane closures will take place on the left side of the southbound lanes until 5 a.m. Reversible lanes also will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday, the left lane will be closed at 9 p.m., with the adjacent lane closing by midnight. At 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday, three lanes will be closed on the left side of the southbound lanes until 6 a.m. the following morning. Reversible laneswill be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both days.

Friday, the left lane will be closed at 10 p.m., with a second lane closing at midnight. At 1 a.m. Saturday, three lanes will be closed on the left side until 6 a.m. Saturday. Reversibles will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, the right lane will be closed at 9 p.m., with the adjacent lane closing at midnight. By 1 a.m. Sunday, three lane closures will take place on the right side. The Augusta entrance ramp and the Ogden exit ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, the right lane will be closed at 9 p.m. with the adjacent lane closing at midnight. By 1 a.m. Monday, three lanes will be closed on the right side. The Augusta entrance ramp and the Ogden exit ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time.

The Ohio Street project is expected to be completed by Spring 2018, according to INDOT.