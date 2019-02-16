Man found dead in Norridge is Cook County’s 31st cold-related death

An 83-year-old man who died from Thursday is Cook County’s 31st cold-related death since the start of the season.

Donald Kalinsky died about 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Overhill Avenue in northwest suburban Norridge, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same block where he died.

An autopsy released Saturday said Kalinsky died of heart disease with cold exposure as a contributing factor. His death was ruled an accident.

Norridge police were not immediately available for comment.

Last fall and winter, 47 deaths were found to be at least partially cold-related between Oct. 1, 2017, and April 1, 2018, according to the medical examine’s office. More than 250 people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since 2006.