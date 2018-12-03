Judge halts closure of National Teachers Academy

Parents and supporters of National Teachers Academy Elementary School marched around Mayor Rahm Emanuel's Ravenswood neighborhood home in October 2017 to decry a proposal to turn the South Loop school into a high school. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Cook County judge on Monday granted a preliminary injunction, halting the closure of the National Teachers Academy.

Chicago Public Schools wants to turn the Academy building at 55 W. Cermak, into a new high school to serve the greater South Loop community, including Chinatown and Bridgeport. CPS is accepting applications from 8th graders who’d like to spend freshman year there in the fall. NTA’s current students can stay in the building for now, but are supposed to merge with South Loop elementary school once that school’s new annex is complete.

And that’s the latest problem with the merger, say NTA parents and activists who sued CPS to keep their school open, alleging that closing NTA would violate the civil rights of the mostly African-American and low-income students enrolled there.

According to rules CPS set about such school mergers, students from a school that’s being closed or consolidated with another cannot be assigned to a lower performing school. CPS’ latest round of school ratings revealed in late October that NTA kept its top Level 1+ rating, while South Loop slipped a rung to Level 1, which is still considered very good but lower than 1+.

CPS indicated when it publicized the ratings that officials did not intend to change course. Neither did Ald. Pat Dowell, who has lobbied hard for the new high school at the NTA site, saying many of her residents support it.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

