Off-duty officer shot at in vehicle: police

Two people are in custody after allegedly shooting at an off-duty Chicago police officer’s vehicle Thursday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The off-duty officer, 27, was westbound about 12:10 a.m. in the 800 block of West 115th Street when shots were fired from a black Ford Escape, Chicago police said. The offenders fled the scene, but were identified and caught a few blocks away in the 1600 blocks of West Montvale Avenue and West Waseca Place.

The officer was not injured, but his vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield and front grill, police said. It was not immediately clear if the officer was the target of the shooting.

Charges are pending at this time, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.