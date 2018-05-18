Officer dragged during traffic stop on South Side

An officer was injured after he was dragged during a traffic stop Thursday night in West Englewood.

About 9:50 p.m., an officer pulled over someone for a traffic violation in the 6400 block of South Damen Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle and asked the driver to step outside, police said. The driver then grabbed the officer’s arm and drove away.

The officer broke free from the driver’s grip, and the driver continued to drive on, police said. The driver abounded his vehicle and then ran away.

The officer was treated at the scene for their injuries.