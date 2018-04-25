Officer wounded while responding to domestic battery in Woodlawn

A Chicago Police officer was injured after being hit on the head with a vase early Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic battery about 12:35 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Kenwood, Chicago Police said.

When they arrived they found a female involved in the incident on the street. Officers followed her to an apartment where another person involved in the incident opened the door and struck an officer over the head with a vase, police said.

The offender ran out the back of the apartment in an unknown direction. No one was in custody, police said.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.