Overnight lane and ramp closures start Thursday on Kennedy Expressway

Overnight lane and ramp closures will begin Thursday on the Inbound Kennedy Expressway as crews begin work on a bridge repair project, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Nightly lane closures on the expressway between North Street and Ohio Street will continue through May, reducing the expressway to a single lane when necessary for construction.

Lane and ramp closures will occur anytime during the following time periods, IDOT said:

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays;

Between 10 a.m. Fridays and 8 p.m. Saturdays;

Between 9 p.m. Saturdays to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Kennedy reversible lanes and ramps from the southbound Kennedy to Augusta Boulevard, Ogden Avenue and Ohio Street will also be impacted by the nightly closure, IDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time, IDOT said.