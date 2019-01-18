Pair wanted for trying to lure girls to van in South Shore

Police are warning residents about two people who tried to lure girls to a vehicle Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The two girls were walking about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive when the minivan started to follow them, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The driver, described as a white man in his 50s, repeatedly offered the girls a ride before driving off, police said. He came back a short time later with another person in the passenger seat and asked the girls again if they wanted a ride.

The driver wore a black shirt and had a thick brown beard with “little or no hair on his head,” police said. His passenger was described as a black male “dressed as a woman” wearing a black leather coat and a black wig.

They were in a brown minivan with tinted rear windows, according to police. The rear passenger side is damaged.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.