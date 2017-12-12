Parolee facing new weapons, drug charges after crash in Aurora

A man who was paroled only four months ago was arrested Saturday night and faces new weapons and drug charges after he sped away from a traffic stop, then crashed in west suburban Aurora.

Derrick Givens, 27, has been charged with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Aurora police.

About 5:45 p.m. Saturday, investigators spotted a 2007 Saturn Ion “they knew to be involved in past drug sales in the 400 block of Wilder Street,” police said. While following the vehicle, the investigators saw the car cross the center line and curbed the vehicle at North Elmwood Drive and West Indian Trail.

When they approached the vehicle, the investigators ordered the driver, identified as Givens, to turn the vehicle off, police said. Instead, he sped away from the traffic stop.

The investigators gave chase and the car eventually struck a tree and rolled over, coming to rest on the driver’s side doors in the 800 block of Upper Brandon Drive, police said.

The investigators pulled Givens and his passengers, two Aurora men ages 22 and 40, from the car, police said. The 40-year-old man was taken to an Aurora hospital, where he was treated and released.

Heroin was discovered near Givens after the crash, while crack cocaine, “along with items typically used to package narcotics,” was also found in the vehicle, police said. A 9mm handgun was also recovered in the 1300 block of Durham Drive, after Givens tossed it from the car during the pursuit.

Both passengers were released without charges from Aurora police, but the 22-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor retail theft from Batavia, police said.

Givens, who lives in Aurora, was also cited for improper lane usage, driving on a suspended license and having no insurance.

He has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $300,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. Givens is due back in court on Dec. 22.

Givens was paroled in August after being sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of home invasion causing injury in Kane County, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.